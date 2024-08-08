2024 August 8 16:46

Maersk to hold naming ceremony for third large methanol-fuelled boxship

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller- Maersk is holding a naming ceremony for its third large boxship to run on methanol.

The company is holding a naming ceremony for the ship in Aarhus on Thursday, the company said in a Linkedin post. "This vessel is one of 18 large dual-fuel newbuilds capable of sailing on green methanol, scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2025," the company said in the post.

Maersk Maersk has been a significant backer of methanol as a bunker fuel since announcing that all of its new ships would be capable of running on zero-carbon fuels. But on Wednesday the firm announced that some of its new ships would be running on liquefied gas instead, going back on previous skepticism towards LNG.