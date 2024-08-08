2024 August 8 16:38

Ocean Network Express and Universal Shipping launch a joint venture company Ocean Network Express Morocco

From the 1st of September 2024, Ocean Network Express (ONE) is launching Ocean Network Express Morocco, a joint venture company between Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd and Universal Shipping, according to the company's release.

On the 1st of September, Ocean Network Express (ONE) opens Ocean Network Express Morocco in Casablanca and Tangier. The new ONE joint venture company will provide quality and reliable shipping services and digital solutions to customers based in Morocco, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. This strategic move aims to accelerate ONE's growth and expand its presence in the rapidly developing markets of the African continent.