    Ocean Network Express and Universal Shipping launch a joint venture company Ocean Network Express Morocco

    From the 1st of September 2024, Ocean Network Express (ONE) is launching Ocean Network Express Morocco, a joint venture company between Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd and Universal Shipping, according to the company's release.

    On the 1st of September, Ocean Network Express (ONE) opens Ocean Network Express Morocco in Casablanca and Tangier. The new ONE joint venture company will provide quality and reliable shipping services and digital solutions to customers based in Morocco, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. This strategic move aims to accelerate ONE's growth and expand its presence in the rapidly developing markets of the African continent.

2024 August 8

18:00 Shanghai port adds capacity with new automated terminal
17:32 Bahri and Ma'aden sign strategic LOI to explore collaboration opportunities
17:17 50 cm tsunami hits Miyazaki Port after 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolts southwest Japan
16:46 Maersk to hold naming ceremony for third large methanol-fuelled boxship
16:38 Ocean Network Express and Universal Shipping launch a joint venture company Ocean Network Express Morocco
15:56 Saipem receives from RINA two certifications for the methodology of qualification of the performances of subsea hydrogen pipelines
15:25 GFI LNG and Pilot LNG form joint venture to develop Salina Cruz LNG
14:55 Brunvoll signs a contract with Tersan Shipyard for the delivery of propulsion and manoeuvring systems for two chemical product tankers
14:38 Gasum powers Equinor's platform supply vessel with bio-LNG
12:58 Swire Shipping completes sustainable biofuel trial on Transpacific service together with Chimbusco Pan Nation and the Hafnia Bunker Alliance
12:20 APM Terminals Pipavav consolidated net profit rises 62% to INR 1,096.75 million in Q1 FY24-25
11:42 Panama Canal increases maximum allowable draft to 49 feet
11:12 Pilbara Ports posts record for fifth consecutive year
10:39 Hoegh Autoliners warns charter rates will come down
10:10 Japan's J-Power partners with Australia's carbon capture developers
09:45 Port of Barcelona takes delivery of 14 new automated cranes from Konecranes

2024 August 7

18:00 Nakilat achieves QAR 829mln net profit for the first half of 2024
17:42 MSC closes in on 20% share of container ship market
17:18 Viking Supply Ships outsources the management of six AHTS vessels to the Sea1 Offshore
16:57 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 219.5 bln-won LPG ship order
16:37 India now depends on Russia for 40% of its crude oil imports
15:45 South Korea and China battle for Hapag-Lloyd's $5.4 bln container ship contract
15:17 Maersk announces fleet renewal plan
14:55 India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways work on a new shipbuilding scheme
14:38 ABS to support Al Shaheen field development
12:42 DP World selects Pledge to deliver carbon cutting metrics for MSP Underline
12:14 Cosco Shipping named one pulp vessel and one bulk carrier
11:39 Provaris and Uniper form partnership for regional supply of hydrogen
11:06 Jan De Nul wins two major contracts in Central Asia
10:34 Port of Tanjung Pelepas records 1.11 million TEU in July

2024 August 6

18:00 Greek coast guard seizes $1 mln of cocaine hidden in banana cargo
17:30 Meyer Werft floats out LNG-powered cruise ship Disney Treasure
17:02 Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers expands fleet with four new 9,000 dwt liquid cargo carriers
16:45 Cheniere and Galp sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement
16:29 Vestdavit wins record multi-davit contract with Seaspan for Canadian Coast Guard vessels
15:45 Cargo traffic at major Indian ports grows 5.92% to 70.08 MT in July 2024
15:29 Two Iranian northern ports receive 60% more trade vessels in 4 months to late July YOY
14:47 Vard to build one Energy Construction Vessel for Wind Energy Construction AS
14:03 China Merchants Heavy Industry holds naming ceremony for first Aurora-class vessel for Hoegh Autoliners
13:30 HAMR Energy and thyssenkrupp Uhde join forces to supercharge clean fuel production
12:43 NextDecade executes EPC contract with Bechtel for Train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG facility
12:25 Capital Gas Ship Management takes delivery of newbuilding LNG carriers "Assos", "Apostolos" and "Aktoras"
11:20 ADNOC signs long-term Heads of Agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG Project
10:53 IMO Council steps up action on transparency and access to information
10:21 OCI sells its Clean Ammonia project in Beaumont, Texas to Woodside Energy
09:47 GTT receives AiP from ABS for Mark III's NH3-ready notation on LNG-fuelled vessels

2024 August 5

18:00 MSC Cruises to deploy itinerary planning optimisation tool to shave off emissions
17:54 COSCO and Wallem Group form strategic maritime partnership
17:25 Antong Holdings to charter 4 containerships to Sinotrans Container Lines
17:19 Golar and bp enter into commercial reset arrangements for FLNG Gimi
16:58 Korean shipbuilders in talks for $6.6 bn Qatar LNG tanker deals
14:25 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries prepares to launch the “Ammonia-Fueled HiMSEN Engine (H22DF-LA)” next month
13:58 Global shipbuilding orders down 46 percent to 2.37 million CGT in July
13:25 Crowley and SEACOR form Fairwater Holdings
12:11 Fresh attack hits merchant vessel off Yemen
11:46 Jawaharlal Nehru Port handles highest monthly container traffic of 603,219 TEUs in July 2024
11:23 The Northern Territory Government and Vopak sign MoU to cooperate on common user CO2 infrastructure hub in Australia
10:41 Gama Construction joins government alliance to develop marine facilities in Dekheila
10:03 Italian Navy exercises its option for the fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel from Orizzonte Sistemi Navale

2024 August 4

15:13 PPA clocks the fastest 50 MMT cargo throughput in a fiscal
14:06 Dorian LPG Ltd. announces revenues of $114.4 million for Q1 FY2025
13:07 CPLP announces approval of corporate conversion and name change as it continues its strategic pivot to the LNG and energy transition business
11:41 MEPC 82: Tiny ammonia gas leaks should trigger alarms on ships - class societies
10:42 Sanmar signs contract to build two powerful tugs for Directorate General of Coastal Safety
09:37 Vard wins contract for design and construction of an ECV for Norwegian firm

2024 August 3

15:51 Austal Australia delivers 7th ECCPB to Royal Australian Navy
12:04 CLIA: Cruise companies show interest in new Greek destinations
11:26 Norfolk Southern to make strategic investments to grow capacity on a key rail line in Alabama
10:13 Taiwanese government to back Yang Ming’s fleet expansion
09:52 Unifeeder launched Egypt-Aegean feeder