2024 August 8 15:56

Saipem receives from RINA two certifications for the methodology of qualification of the performances of subsea hydrogen pipelines

Saipem, a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore, has obtained from RINA, the multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy group, two significant certifications for the performance qualification methodology of materials used in the construction of subsea pipelines for the transportation of gaseous hydrogen.

One of the challenges of transporting hydrogen through converted or newly constructed pipelines is the risk of weakening materials. Saipem has developed its own protocol to evaluate the performance of the metallic materials and the relative welds to the passage of the hydrogen, which allows it to ascertain the compatibility of the pipelines in both the planning and operational phases.

RINA, specifically, has released to Saipem the Approval in Principle (AiP) and the Technology Qualification, certifications of primary importance in the development of innovative technologies, which pave the way for further qualification processes and scalable methodology.

The acknowledgements received from RINA add to Saipem’s track record of 65 years of offshore activity for the transportation of hydrocarbons and attest to the company’s ability to plan, realize and to also install pipelines for the transportation of hydrogen.



Saipem is a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. Saipem is “One Company” organized into business lines: Asset Based Services, Drilling, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind, Sustainable Infrastructures, Robotics & Industrialized Solutions. The company has 7 fabrication yards and an offshore fleet of 21 construction vessels (of which 17 owned and 4 owned by third parties and managed by Saipem) and 15 drilling rigs, of which 9 owned. Always oriented towards technological innovation, the company’s purpose is “Engineering for a sustainable future”.



RINA, certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors.