2024 August 8 15:25

GFI LNG and Pilot LNG form joint venture to develop Salina Cruz LNG

GFI LNG LP (GFI), a diversified energy solutions company, and Pilot LNG LLC (Pilot), a Houston-based clean energy infrastructure developer, have formed a partnership to develop, construct, and operate a small-scale LNG terminal in Salina Cruz, Mexico, according to Pilot's release.

At full build-out, the facility is anticipated to produce 600,000 gallons of liquified natural gas(LNG) per day, or roughly 0.34 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). The partners anticipate operations to commence in mid-to-late 2027. With speed-to-market in mind, the project is being designed to include modular, land-based liquefaction equipment and an optimized storage solution. The project will deploy a floating storage unit (FSU) with an estimated capacity ranging from 50,000 – 140,000 m3 to be moored inside the newly expanded breakwater in the Port of Salina Cruz.

Salina Cruz will use domestic Mexican gas supply from the Veracruz gulf region to access new high-value markets along the Pacific Coast. These premium markets include: LNG marine fuel deliveries at the Pacific entry of the Panama Canal and into Southern California(the Ports of Long Beach & Los Angeles), sales into Central American power markets, and trucked volumes in the local region of southwestern Mexico. Salina Cruz customers can expect to benefit from competitively priced, Henry Hub-linked LNG sales.

GFI, a Houston-based energy company, has over 20 years of continuous commodity sales of natural gas, refined products, and electricity into Mexico.

Led by LNG veterans with extensive experience in project development, Pilot aims to deliver LNG to new and existing markets across the world and develop a global portfolio of projects.



GFI and Pilot plan to commence front-end engineering and design development for the project this quarter. The partners anticipate a 12-18 month development and permitting timeline and anticipate announcing a Final Investment Decision (FID) in the second half of 2025.



Headquartered in Houston TX, GFI manages a portfolio of businesses focused on energy activities. GFI is forward-thinking in evaluating innovative and emerging technologies to capitalize on market opportunities. GFI’s team is led by an experienced group with over 40years of collective experience across the energy value chain.



Pilot LNG is a clean energy solutions company focused on delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) to new and existing markets by developing and operating LNG import and LNG fuel/bunkering terminals and related infrastructure. The company aims to establish LNG terminal and logistics opportunities worldwide to meet growing natural gas demand by supplying clean-burning LNG to the rapidly expanding fleet of LNG-fuel vessels.