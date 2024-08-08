2024 August 8 14:55

Brunvoll signs a contract with Tersan Shipyard for the delivery of propulsion and manoeuvring systems for two chemical product tankers

Brunvoll has signed a contract with Tersan Shipyard for the delivery of propulsion and manoeuvring systems for two stainless steel chemical product tankers. Tune Chemical Tankers (TCT), which also is a part of Tersan Group will be the owner of the vessels. The contract also includes an option for two additional vessels, according to the company's release.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the vessels consists of a complete shaft line solution with a reduction gearbox and a controllable pitch propeller, a tunnel thruster, and Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC.

The reduction gearbox features both Power-Take-In (PTI), and Power-Take-Out (PTO). This solution provides a versatile platform to optimize for the lowest possible fuel consumption, and at the same time provide good performance during manoeuvring operations. The gearbox has a front-mounted clutch for enabling fully electric propulsion and provides a take-me-home functionality. The gearbox also has a clutch for the propulsion line, enabling the main engine and PTO can be utilized as a generator set when the vessels are in port.

Tune Chemical Tankers (TCT) is a global tanker operator with its headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. TCT is a part of Tersan Group, which Tersan Shipyard also is a part of. TCT operates a young fleet consisting of 18 chemical tankers.

The vessels are designed by Norden Ship Design House, based in Istanbul, Turkey. The vessels will have an overall length of approximately 150 meters and will have a loading capacity of 16.500 deadweight tonne.

The shaft line solution for the chemical tankers consists of a controllable pitch propeller, a reduction gearbox, and a PTO/PTI module with a clutch. The main engine is not part of the Brunvoll’s delivery.



