2024 August 8 14:38

Gasum powers Equinor's platform supply vessel with bio-LNG

Gasum is collaborating with Equinor on a series of liquefied biomethane (bio-LNG) bunkering operations in the Port of Dusavik, Stavanger. Gasum is bunkering ISCC-EU certified mass balanced bio-LNG to Equinor’s chartered platform supply vessel Island Crusader, according to the company's release.

The first bio-LNG delivery was successfully carried out mid-July. Gasum will continue to supply Island Crusader with 2–3 truckloads of bio-LNG approximately every other week. Each truckload contains about 22 tons of bio-LNG.

The Island Crusader also features battery hybrid technology, which further improves its environmental performance.



Gasum’s goal is to offer 7 TWh of renewable gas to its customers yearly by 2027, including biomethane and e-methane. A large portion of this volume relies on establishing long-term partnerships with trusted and certified biogas producers throughout Europe.

Achieving this goal would mean combined carbon dioxide reduction of 1.8 million tons per year for Gasum’s customers.

Gasum is able provide bio-LNG bunkering services to all shipping companies that have vessels running on liquefied natural gas as LNG and bio-LNG are fully interchangeable. They can also be mixed at any ratio.



The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport. The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. The Gasum Group has around 340 employees in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Germany. The company’s revenue totaled €1,457 million in 2023.