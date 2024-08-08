2024 August 8 12:58

Swire Shipping completes sustainable biofuel trial on Transpacific service together with Chimbusco Pan Nation and the Hafnia Bunker Alliance

Swire Shipping, a provider of sustainable and innovative shipping and logistics solutions, has successfully completed a sustainable B24 biofuel trial on its award-winning Sun Chief Express Ocean service. A collaboration with UWL, the Sun Chief Express Ocean service directly connects Vietnam to the United States and is the fastest in the market, with express connections into the heart of North America and Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand.



MV Suva Chief, a vessel on the Sun Chief Express Ocean service, was bunkered in Hong Kong with sustainable B24 biofuel, a blend of sustainable biodiesel of waste origin and conventional fuels. The trial was conducted in partnership with Hong Kong-based marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-chemical Co Ltd (CPN) and Swire Shipping’s bunkering partner, the Hafnia Bunker Alliance.