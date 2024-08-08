2024 August 8 12:20

APM Terminals Pipavav consolidated net profit rises 62% to INR 1,096.75 million in Q1 FY24-25

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd), one of the leading gateway ports in Western India reported 62% rise in consolidated net profit at INR 1,096.75 million for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024, compared to INR 678.26 million in the corresponding period of last year.



Revenue from operations for the first quarter under consideration stood at INR 2,459.76 million as against INR 2,149.18 million in the corresponding period of last year. EBITDA for the quarter is at INR 1,495.39 million as against INR 1,058.42 million in Q1 FY23-24. EBIDTA margin stood at 61% in Q1 FY24-25 as against 49% in Q1 FY23-24.



Liquid volume grew 31.80% to 345,000 MT and volume under Ro-Ro grew to 39,000 units against 14,000 units in the corresponding period of last year. The container volume was 165,000 TEUs; dry bulk volume was 552,000 MT.



APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India’s leading gateway ports for containers, dry bulk cargoes, liquid bulk, and RoRo with excellent connectivity to the India’s northwest hinterland through rail and road network. The current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million teus of containers, 4 million metric tons of dry bulk, 2 million metric tons of liquid bulk and 250,000 passenger cars. APM Terminals Pipavav is India’s first public private partnership (PPP) port and the first port to be connected to the DFC in India and is a part of the APM Terminals global terminal network.