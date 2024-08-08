2024 August 8 11:42

Panama Canal increases maximum allowable draft to 49 feet

A new booking slot for the Newpanamax Locks has been added beginning on August 5, 2024, thus increasing total transits to 35 vessels per day.

The Panama Canal announced through an Advisory to Shipping, that effective immediately, the maximum authorized draft allowed for vessels transiting the Neopanamax Locks will be 49.0 feet (14.94 m), based on the present and projected level of Gatun Lake for the upcoming weeks.

The Panama Canal had to adapt its operations because of the prolonged drought resulting from the climatic variations that affected the levels of the Gatun and Alhajuela Lakes.

The previous draft adjustment to 48 feet was effective July 11.



