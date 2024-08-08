2024 August 8 09:45

Port of Barcelona takes delivery of 14 new automated cranes from Konecranes

Last week BEST container terminal at the Port of Barcelona has taken delivery of 14 new automated cranes (ASC) from the Finnish supplier Konecranes, according to the company's release.

These new automated cranes will allow the terminal to increase its storage capacity by 25% in the coming months, from 27 to 34 automated blocks. They will be assembled and tested in the coming weeks and the first new block is expected to be fully operational in September, with the seventh to follow in early 2025.

These cranes are electric and rail-mounted, like most of the terminal's equipment, as the Hutchison Ports Group has been committed from the outset to building an efficient and environmentally sustainable terminal in the Port of Barcelona.



BEST currently has 13 Super Post-Panamax quay cranes, capable of operating the world’s largest ships, 54 automated cranes (ASC), 2 cranes at the rail terminal (RMG) and 40 Shuttle Carriers to operate the terminal which occupies 80 hectares and has a berth of 1,500 metres with a depth of 16.5 metres.