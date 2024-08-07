2024 August 7 17:18

Viking Supply Ships outsources the management of six AHTS vessels to the Sea1 Offshore

Viking Supply Ships AB announced, that its subsidiaries intend to outsource the management of their six AHTS vessels to the Sea1 Offshore Inc group.

The initiative is expected to result in substantial cost savings effective from 1Q 2025 to the benefit of all shareholders. Viking Supply Ships will retain its world-class ice-competence and the shares of the company will remain listed on Nasdaq First North. The outsourcing is intended to be completed during the course of October 2024 and is subject to final documentation and required third party consents.



