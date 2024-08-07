2024 August 7 16:57

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 219.5 bln-won LPG ship order

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE) said Wednesday it has received a 219.5 billion-won (US$159 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers for a shipper in the Middle East, according to Yonhap.

The two LPG ships will be built at the shipyard of HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for delivery by April 2027, HD KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

The company didn't identify the name of the shipper.

HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has HD KSOE as a subholding company under its wing.

HD KSOE has three affiliates -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

With this latest order, the country's leading shipbuilder has achieved $16.56 billion worth of orders so far this year, which exceeds its annual order target of $13.5 billion.