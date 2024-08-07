2024 August 7 14:38

ABS to support Al Shaheen field development

Genesis North America (GNA), as a major subcontractor of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. (COOEC), has engaged ABS to support RUYA Project, a production capacity improvement plan for the Al Shaheen field in Qatar operated by North Oil Company (NOC).

An ABS advanced analysis team will lead a safety engineering program providing risk mitigation and asset integrity support. ABS will also perform a number of critical studies including dropped object analysis for subsea pipelines and cables.

Al Shaheen is one of the world’s largest carbonate fields and is the largest oil field offshore Qatar, approximately 70 km northeast of Ras Laffan. The RUYA project aims to boost production of the Al Shaheen field by approximately 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).



With offshore expertise and innovation spanning more than 70 years, ABS provides expert guidance and assesses new and evolving solutions to help safely manage assets for sustainable offshore operations.