2024 August 7 12:14

Cosco Shipping named one pulp vessel and one bulk carrier

On July 25, Cosco Shipping's 77,000 DWT multipurpose Pulp Vessel GREEN ITAJAI was named in Dalian. Together with her sister ships, they are the largest pulp vessel in the world, 225.0 meters long and 32.26 meters wide with a 14.5 meter draft when fully loaded. Her capacity is 88,600 m³, according to the company's release.



GREEN ITAJAI is an energy-saving and environmental friendly green ship, equipped with a temperature monitoring and alert system. Her maiden voyage will be from China to South America.



On July 31, Cosco Shipping welcomed CL JINGDEZHEN to its dry bulk fleet. Built by COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Yangzhou), CL JINGDEZHEN is an 82000 DWT Panamax bulk carrier with a total length of 229 meters, a width of 32.26 meters, a depth of 20.35 meters, and a designed speed of 13.5 knots.



