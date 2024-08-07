2024 August 7 11:39

Provaris and Uniper form partnership for regional supply of hydrogen

Norwegian Hydrogen AS announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Provaris and Uniper to strengthen for the development of hydrogen supply from the Nordics to import hubs in North-Western Europe.



The Parties intend to collaborate to explore the possibility of Uniper off-taking RFNBO compliant H2 from export projects being developed by Norwegian Hydrogen in collaboration with Provaris. The supply and transport is targeted in the form of compressed gaseous H2 with delivery to a port defined by Uniper utilizing Provaris’ GH2 Carriers and GH2 Storage barges.

Provaris and Norwegian Hydrogen extended their collaboration in April 2024 to accelerate the development of new hydrogen export sites across the Nordic region, utilizing insights gained successful pre-development activities completed for the FjordH2 project. Projects in the Nordic region will be strategically located in areas with robust grid connections and power supplies, with hydrogen production and compression facilities to provide cost-competitive supply to Europe.