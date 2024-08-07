2024 August 7 11:06

Jan De Nul wins two major contracts in Central Asia

Jan De Nul have been awarded two major contracts in Central-Asia, according to the company's release. The first contract entails building a groundbreaking new deep water port in Anaklia, Georgia. The second project involves the expansion of the Kuryk Port in Kazakhstan. Both projects will provide a significant boost to the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The maritime trade route through the Caspian and Black Seas is considered a reliable alternative to the northern route through Russia, or the southern route via the Suez Canal. However, the existing sea ports currently act as bottlenecks for cargo traversing the route.



The construction of a new deep water port in Anaklia, Georgia, expanding cargo capacity by 600.000 containers, along with the expansion of the Kuryk port in Kazakhstan, will effectively address these challenges.



Stefan Muntoiu, Business Development Manager at Jan De Nul Group: “These projects will have a big economic impact on the region. The Georgia and Kazakhstan governments made firm decisions.“



Another challenge for the development of the Middle Corridor is the dropping sea level of the Caspian sea due to climate change. Besides a major threat for nature and biodiversity, it also risks to restricting transport through the Caspian Sea.



Stefan Muntoiu: “For sea level changes, we are actively discussing possible solutions with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, among others. No matter how big the challenges are, I’m convinced that Jan De Nul has the knowledge, tools and expertise to provide tailor-made solutions.”