2024 August 7 10:34

Port of Tanjung Pelepas records 1.11 million TEU in July

The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) has set a new record by handling 1.11 million TEU in July, according to Port Technology International.

PTP’s previous high of 1.07 million TEU, achieved in May of the same year, is followed by this new record.

Mark Hardiman, PTP Chief Executive Officer, stated: “PTP’s pursuit of sustainable growth is demonstrated through our significant emphasis on port asset upgrades and infrastructure enhancements. These efforts align closely with our environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda, safety policies, and digitalisation strategy. “This approach has enabled PTP to navigate global congestion challenges effectively while allowing for continued improvements and expansions.”