    Greek coast guard seizes $1 mln of cocaine hidden in banana cargo

    Greek authorities have confiscated cocaine valued at more than 1 million euros ($1.10 million) that was hidden in a sea container for bananas, the coast guard said, according to Reuters. 

    The drugs, seized from a vessel in Piraeus port on Monday, were found with the help of the Homeland Security Investigations unit of the U.S. embassy in Athens, the coast guard added in a statement. 

    Authorities found about 35 kgs (77 lb) of cocaine in 30 packages hidden in the cooling system of the container which was filled with a shipment of bananas from Ecuador.

2024 August 6

17:30 Meyer Werft floats out LNG-powered cruise ship Disney Treasure
17:02 Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers expands fleet with four new 9,000 dwt liquid cargo carriers
16:45 Cheniere and Galp sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement
16:29 Vestdavit wins record multi-davit contract with Seaspan for Canadian Coast Guard vessels
15:45 Cargo traffic at major Indian ports grows 5.92% to 70.08 MT in July 2024
15:29 Two Iranian northern ports receive 60% more trade vessels in 4 months to late July YOY
14:47 Vard to build one Energy Construction Vessel for Wind Energy Construction AS
14:03 China Merchants Heavy Industry holds naming ceremony for first Aurora-class vessel for Hoegh Autoliners
13:30 HAMR Energy and thyssenkrupp Uhde join forces to supercharge clean fuel production
12:43 NextDecade executes EPC contract with Bechtel for Train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG facility
12:25 Capital Gas Ship Management takes delivery of newbuilding LNG carriers "Assos", "Apostolos" and "Aktoras"
11:20 ADNOC signs long-term Heads of Agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG Project
10:53 IMO Council steps up action on transparency and access to information
10:21 OCI sells its Clean Ammonia project in Beaumont, Texas to Woodside Energy
09:47 GTT receives AiP from ABS for Mark III's NH3-ready notation on LNG-fuelled vessels

2024 August 5

18:00 MSC Cruises to deploy itinerary planning optimisation tool to shave off emissions
17:54 COSCO and Wallem Group form strategic maritime partnership
17:25 Antong Holdings to charter 4 containerships to Sinotrans Container Lines
17:19 Golar and bp enter into commercial reset arrangements for FLNG Gimi
16:58 Korean shipbuilders in talks for $6.6 bn Qatar LNG tanker deals
14:25 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries prepares to launch the “Ammonia-Fueled HiMSEN Engine (H22DF-LA)” next month
13:58 Global shipbuilding orders down 46 percent to 2.37 million CGT in July
13:25 Crowley and SEACOR form Fairwater Holdings
12:11 Fresh attack hits merchant vessel off Yemen
11:46 Jawaharlal Nehru Port handles highest monthly container traffic of 603,219 TEUs in July 2024
11:23 The Northern Territory Government and Vopak sign MoU to cooperate on common user CO2 infrastructure hub in Australia
10:41 Gama Construction joins government alliance to develop marine facilities in Dekheila
10:03 Italian Navy exercises its option for the fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel from Orizzonte Sistemi Navale

2024 August 4

15:13 PPA clocks the fastest 50 MMT cargo throughput in a fiscal
14:06 Dorian LPG Ltd. announces revenues of $114.4 million for Q1 FY2025
13:07 CPLP announces approval of corporate conversion and name change as it continues its strategic pivot to the LNG and energy transition business
11:41 MEPC 82: Tiny ammonia gas leaks should trigger alarms on ships - class societies
10:42 Sanmar signs contract to build two powerful tugs for Directorate General of Coastal Safety
09:37 Vard wins contract for design and construction of an ECV for Norwegian firm

2024 August 3

15:51 Austal Australia delivers 7th ECCPB to Royal Australian Navy
12:04 CLIA: Cruise companies show interest in new Greek destinations
11:26 Norfolk Southern to make strategic investments to grow capacity on a key rail line in Alabama
10:13 Taiwanese government to back Yang Ming’s fleet expansion
09:52 Unifeeder launched Egypt-Aegean feeder

2024 August 2

18:00 Panama Canal to allow 36 daily transits by September
17:14 Damen orderbook hits record €11bn
16:57 Tokyo and the Paris Memoranda of Understanding to launch a joint concentrated inspection campaign on crew wages and seafarer employment agreements
16:39 Russia's August western port oil loadings to rise 9% m/m - Reuters
14:23 Petrobras signs a contract to acquire undersea equipment for the Santos and Campos basins
13:42 FPSO Almirante Tamandaré leaves shipyard in China for Brazil
13:18 Newbuilding orders at Chinese shipyards up 43% in H1 2024
12:42 Panama Canal announces new long-term slot allocation method for Neopanamax vessels
12:16 ABP and FibreMax announce Memorandum of Understanding to boost offshore wind sector in the Celtic Sea
11:42 MOL obtains AiP for the design of a membrane LNG Carrier installing Wind Challenger
11:04 Methane slip being eliminated as LNG uptake accelerates
10:38 International Chamber of Shipping launches new hydrogen demand report
10:23 OEG Renewables businesses successfully complete cable burial campaign for Nexans
09:59 Trafigura, Vitol and Glencore awarded tender to supply Egypt with 5 LNG shipments

2024 August 1

18:00 China’s first 10,000 DWT methanol dual-fuel integrated electrically-propelled inland bulk carrier completes sea trial
17:31 Albania launches tender for construction of new Porto Romano port
17:12 Uniper expands green portfolio to include BioLNG
16:47 Mærsk reports an unaudited revenue of USD 12.8bn for Q2 2024
16:26 Jebel ali port welcomes Cosco Shipping’s ‘Min Jiang Kou’
15:53 India's Adani Ports reports 47% jump in Q1 profit on strong cargo volumes
15:24 Red Sea crisis hits volumes at port of Piraeus
14:40 Amogy’s NH3 Kraken completes traditional maritime renaming ceremony
14:00 Crowley accepts delivery of largest U.S.-flagged bunker barge
13:45 European coal imports eye multi-year lows in July – Kpler
13:25 DP World powers Nhava Sheva Terminals with 11 mw green energy, cuts CO2 emissions by 50%
12:48 ClassNK issues world's first approval in principle for bunkering boom for ammonia fuel
12:14 Wartsila to transfer its manufacturing site in Trieste, Italy to shipping company MSC
12:08 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Jul 29 - Aug 4 – MABUX
11:52 DEME and OQ join forces with bp for HYPORT Duqm project in Oman
11:23 GTT receives two orders from HD KSOE for the tank design of CMA CGM's 12 LNG-fuelled container ships