2024 August 6 14:03

China Merchants Heavy Industry holds naming ceremony for first Aurora-class vessel for Hoegh Autoliners

The first Aurora vessel, Höegh Aurora, was delivered at a naming ceremony at China Merchants Heavy Industry’s yard in Jiangsu, China, according to the company's release.



Already operating the world’s most sustainable pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) fleet sailing the oceans today, Höegh Autoliners have launched a transformational green fleet renewal program - ordering 12 brand new multi-fuel-ready vessels designed for transportation of future cargo.

The Aurora Class is a leap towards Höegh Autoliners 2040 net-zero emissions goal. They represent the future of the deep seas shipping’s industry.

All Auroras will have DNV’s “ammonia ready” and “methanol ready” notations. And will be the first in the PCTC-segment to be able to operate on carbon-neutral ammonia. The vessels will be cutting carbon emissions per car transported by up to 58 percent from the current industry average.



The first Aurora vessel, Höegh Aurora, will commence commercial operations immediately. The Aurora Class has a capacity of up to 9,100 cars – and with strengthened decks and enhanced internal ramp systems she can carry Electric Vehicles on all 14 decks. The Auroras are designed for future cargo.

They will have 1500 square meters of solar panels on the top deck, reducing electricity production from the generators by up to 30-35 percent as well as the vessels being primed to embrace electric shore power for emissions-free port operations.



The Aurora Class is equipped with the newest and most modern maritime technology, including state-of-the-art safety and digitalization solutions.



The first Aurora Class vessels will be running on liquefied natural gas (LNG), biofuels, and low-sulfur oil. From 2027, the aim is that the last 4 of the 12 Aurora Class vessels will be running on clean, green ammonia. Reducing emissions by close to 100 percent.

With the Aurora Class, Höegh Autoliners are raising the demand for ammonia as a viable, zero-carbon maritime fuel. Höegh Autoliners have already partnered with several of the world’s leading ammonia producers to ensure the supply and usage of green ammonia – these include Yara Clean Ammonia, Norwegian North Ammonia, Sumitomo Corporation and more.

Through its membership of the First Movers Coalition, Höegh Autoliners has committed, to powering at least 5% of its deep-sea operations with green ammonia by 2030. The goal is to run its fleet on at least 100,000 metric tons of green ammonia by that same year.





