2024 August 6 13:30

HAMR Energy and thyssenkrupp Uhde join forces to supercharge clean fuel production

Australian low carbon fuels and chemicals company HAMR Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with chemical engineering leader thyssenkrupp Uhde to underpin the development of the $AUD 2bn Portland Renewable Fuels Project to help decarbonise the shipping sector, according to the company's release.

The partnership will see thyssenkrupp Uhde supply a facility that integrates its established PRENFLO gasification technology with its innovative uhde green methanol technology, to convert forestry residue into high value green chemicals. The large-scale Green Methanol project will produce 300,000tpa of Green Methanol. HAMR Energy Director David Stribley said the agreement is another step to achieving the company's goal of having one million tonnes of Green Methanol under development by 2030.

Based in Germany, thyssenkrupp Uhde's business is ready to bring scale and expertise to the Portland Renewable Fuels Project, while delivering environmentally friendly solutions that will meet challenges of the future. Nadja Håkansson, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde said the agreement reflected the company's purpose and innovative approach to creating carbon-free value chains.

The Portland Renewable Fuels project aims to produce 300,000 tonnes of Green Methanol per year, the equivalent of removing 80,000 cars or decarbonising 150,000 tonnes of fossil fuels. The project is underway and is expected to be operational by 2029. Victoria's competitive advantages, strategic investments and ambitious renewable energy targets create a unique opportunity for a renewable hydrogen market to thrive. The Victorian Government is supporting the Portland Renewable Fuels Project with $500,000 for a feasibility study through its Portland Diversification Fund.