2024 August 6 12:43

NextDecade executes EPC contract with Bechtel for Train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG facility

NextDecade Corporation announced that its subsidiary Rio Grande LNG Train 4, LLC (Rio Grande LNG Train 4) has executed a lump sum turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Bechtel Energy Inc. (Bechtel) for the construction of Train 4 and related infrastructure at the Rio Grande LNG Facility.

Digital rendering of the completed Rio Grande LNG project.

Rio Grande LNG Train 4 agreed to pay Bechtel approximately $4.3 billion for the work under the EPC contract for Train 4. Price validity under the contract extends through December 31, 2024. NextDecade currently projects that owner’s costs, contingencies, financing fees and interest during construction will total approximately $1.7-1.9 billion, based on current estimates and expected interest rates. Total estimated project costs are expected to be $6.0-$6.2 billion for Train 4 and related infrastructure, in line with the per train cost of the three-train Phase 1 at the Rio Grande LNG Facility, which is currently under construction.

NextDecade continues to target a positive Final Investment Decision of Train 4 in the second half of 2024, subject to gaining appropriate commercial support and obtaining adequate financing to construct Train 4 and related infrastructure.



NextDecade Corporation is an energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future. Leading innovation in more sustainable LNG and carbon capture solutions, NextDecade is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy.