2024 August 6 12:25

Capital Gas Ship Management takes delivery of newbuilding LNG carriers "Assos", "Apostolos" and "Aktoras"

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. (‘Capital Gas’) took successful delivery of the newbuilding LNG carriers "Assos", "Apostolos" and "Aktoras" from Hyundai Heavy Industries, S. Korea, according to the company's release.

The sister vessels with a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 are highly efficient, propelled with MAN MEGA engines, and equipped with the latest technologies, including an air lubrication system, shaft generators, and increased filling limits (above 99%). The vessels represent the vanguard of the new generation of LNG carriers, setting an industry benchmark with their exceptionally low environmental impact. They achieve this by employing cutting-edge technologies designed to minimize methane slip and substantially reduce CO2 emissions, making them the most eco-efficient additions to the global fleet.



They are three of eighteen LNG vessels delivered to Capital Gas between 2020 and 2027.