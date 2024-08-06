2024 August 6 11:20

ADNOC signs long-term Heads of Agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG Project

ADNOC announced today the signing of a long-term Heads of Agreement (LNG agreement) with Osaka Gas, one of the largest utility companies in Japan, for the delivery of up to 0.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The LNG will primarily be sourced from ADNOC’s lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, which is currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, and is expected to start commercial operations in 2028. Under the agreement, LNG cargoes will be shipped to the destination ports of Osaka Gas and its Singapore-based subsidiary, Osaka Gas Energy Supply and Trading Pte. Ltd. (OGEST).

The agreement with Osaka Gas is one of several long-term LNG sales commitments ADNOC has signed with international partners for Ruwais LNG, which take the long-term sales commitments to 70% of the project’s total production capacity.



The Ruwais LNG plant is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world. The facility will leverage artificial intelligence and the latest technologies to enhance safety, minimize emissions and drive efficiency. The Ruwais LNG project will consist of two 4.8mmtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6mmtpa, more than doubling ADNOC’s existing UAE LNG production capacity to around 15mmtpa, as the company builds its international LNG portfolio.

The agreement, ADNOC’s first long-term LNG deal with a Japanese energy company since the early 1990s, demonstrates the company’s renewed commitment to the Japanese market. ADNOC and Osaka Gas will work together to conclude a detailed Sale and Purchase Agreement in the coming months based on the terms of the LNG agreement.