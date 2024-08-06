2024 August 6 10:53

IMO Council steps up action on transparency and access to information

​The IMO Council has decided to live-stream its plenary meetings and make its documents accessible to the public, in a bid to boost transparency in the Organization.



Meeting in London from 8 to 12 July for its 132nd session, the Council took a series of decisions to modernize its approach and operations.

These include:

Live-streaming plenary sessions of Council

Releasing Council documents and summaries of decisions to the public

Permanently establishing hybrid capabilities to enable for virtual and in-person participation in meetings

Enhancing multilingualism through a Strategic Framework for Multilingualism

The Council noted the ongoing progress on upgrading and improving the IMO’s Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS). GISIS is a comprehensive online hub for the collection, processing and sharing of shipping-related data.

The Council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the Organization. The Council is made up of 40 Member States, elected by the Assembly for two-year terms.

The session was chaired by Mr. Victor Jimenez Fernandez of Spain, supported by Mrs. Amane Fethallah of Morocco as Vice-Chair.