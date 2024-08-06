2024 August 6 09:47

GTT receives AiP from ABS for Mark III's NH3-ready notation on LNG-fuelled vessels

GTT, the technology expert in membrane containment systems used to transport and store liquefied gases, has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from ABS, a world-leading classification society, for the NH3-ready notation of its Mark III containment system on LNG-fuelled vessels, according to ABS's release.

This approval enables LNG tanks equipped with Mark III technology to be converted for ammonia (NH3) use aboard LNG-fuelled vessels, enhancing their versatility by allowing them to operate on another fuel in their second life.

This AiP highlights GTT's commitment to developing sustainable and flexible solutions for the maritime industry, ensuring that ship-owners and operators can adapt to evolving environmental regulations and maritime standards.



