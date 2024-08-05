2024 August 5 12:11

Fresh attack hits merchant vessel off Yemen

A merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen was struck by a second attack on Saturday, just hours after an earlier attack on the same ship, according to Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), according to Xinhua.

The vessel was sailing 125 nautical miles east of Aden when the incident occurred, the UKMTO said on social media. All crew members were reported safe.

The company's security officer reported that the vessel was hit by a missile. He stated there was no fire, water ingress, or oil leak, adding that the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, and authorities are investigating.

Earlier, the UKMTO reported another attack on the same vessel, quoting the ship's master as saying an explosion occurred in proximity, causing no damage.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been targeting Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles and drones to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Several shipping companies have since altered their routes to sail around the African continent to avoid Houthi drone and missile attacks, resulting in higher fuel costs.