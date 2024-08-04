2024 August 4 14:06

Dorian LPG Ltd. announces revenues of $114.4 million for Q1 FY2025

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the “Company,” “Dorian LPG,”), a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (“VLGCs”), reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



John C. Hadjipateras, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “During the quarter, we paid a dividend to our shareholders based on strong earnings and cash flow generation, and completed a significant strategic objective with a successful equity offering that positions us well for future fleet growth and renewal. Demand for LPG remains strong, as its availability, cost effectiveness, and environmental footprint make it a fuel of choice for many applications. As always, I acknowledge our dedicated seafarers and shoreside staff, whose hard work and dedication make our results possible.”



First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results Summary



Net income amounted to $51.3 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $51.7 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.



Adjusted net income amounted to $51.7 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to adjusted net income of $48.9 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is calculated by adjusting net income for the same period to exclude an unrealized loss on derivative instruments of $0.4 million. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, which appears later in this press release.



The $2.8 million increase in adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, is primarily attributable to (i) increases of $2.8 million in revenues and $2.0 million in interest income and (ii) a reduction of $0.9 million in interest and finance costs; partially offset by increases of $1.2 million in general and administrative expenses, $0.7 million in vessel operating expenses, $0.5 million in depreciation and amortization, and $0.5 million in voyage expenses.



The TCE rate per operating day for our fleet was $55,228 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an 8.0% increase from $51,156 for the same period in the prior year. Please see footnote 7 to the table in “Financial Information” below for information related to how we calculate TCE. Total fleet utilization (including the utilization of our vessels deployed in the Helios Pool) decreased from 98.0% during the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 90.4% during the three months ended June 30, 2024.



Vessel operating expenses per vessel per calendar day increased to $10,717 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $10,383 in the same period in the prior year. Please see “Vessel Operating Expenses” below for more information.



Revenues



Revenues, which represent net pool revenues—related party, time charters and other revenues, net, were $114.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.8 million, or 2.5%, from $111.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to an increase in fleet size, partially offset by a reduction of fleet utilization. Our available days increased from 2,219 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 2,275 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our fleet utilization decreased from 98.0% during the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 90.4% during the three months ended June 30, 2024. Average TCE rates increased by $4,072 per operating day from $51,156 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $55,228 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, but was relatively flat when comparing TCE rates per available day with a slight decrease from $50,164 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $49,911 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



Vessel Operating Expenses



Vessel operating expenses were $20.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, or $10,717 per vessel per calendar day, which is calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by calendar days for the relevant time-period for the technically-managed vessels that were in our fleet and increased by $0.7 million, or 3.2% from $19.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase of $334 per vessel per calendar day, from $10,383 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $10,717 per vessel per calendar day for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily the result of increases of $159 per vessel per calendar day for spares and stores and $102 per vessel per calendar day for crew wages and related costs. Excluding non-capitalizable drydock-related operating expenses, daily operating expenses increased by $523 from $10.094 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $10.617 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.