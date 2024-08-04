2024 August 4 15:13

PPA clocks the fastest 50 MMT cargo throughput in a fiscal

Paradip Port Authority cargo throughput zoomed past 50 MMT (Million Metric Tonnes) mark in current fiscal. After unforgettable last fiscal, PPA has made an auspicious beginning to FY 24-25 and total cargo volume has reached 50.16 MMT (Million Metric Tonnes) within the first four months, which is the fastest ever in PPA history. In the current fiscal, the coveted mark was achieved 8 days in advance compared to last year and the Port has clocked an incremental growth of 5.16 % in comparison to corresponding period of previous fiscal, PPA said.



Coal cargo which constitutes a major chunk of cargo volume has reached 23.11 MMT exhibiting a growth of 6.72% over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Iron ore and pellets have reached 9 MMT showing a growth of 20.74% and container cargo has grown by 85.07% over the same period.



Shri P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, PPA has expressed his gratitude to Hon’ble Union Minister of MoPSW, Shri Sarbananda Sonowalji for his leadership and guidance from time to time. Commenting on the record achievement, Shri Haranadh said, "Team PPA, with utmost dedication and meticulous planning has made the enhanced target look easy. The way, the team has contributing, I am confident that PPA will surpass 150 MMT Cargo throughput mark in the current fiscal.