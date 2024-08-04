2024 August 4 13:07

CPLP announces approval of corporate conversion and name change as it continues its strategic pivot to the LNG and energy transition business

Capital Product Partners L.P. (“CPLP”), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, announced the approval by a majority of its unitholders, the conflicts committee of CPLP's Board of Directors (the “Committee”), its full Board of Directors (the “Board”) and general partner, Capital GP L.L.C. (the “General Partner”), of the conversion of CPLP from a Marshall Islands limited partnership to a Marshall Islands corporation (the “Conversion”) and the renaming of CPLP to “Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.” (the “Name Change”). In connection with the Conversion, its General Partner will give up its existing management and consent rights with respect to CPLP.



"The Conversion and the Name Change are key milestones in our strategic pivot towards the transportation of various forms of natural gas to industrial customers, including liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) and new commodities emerging as a result of the energy transition, as initially announced in November 2023. To achieve our strategic pivot, we entered into the Umbrella Agreement with Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. (“Capital Maritime”), our sponsor, and the General Partner, under which we agreed to acquire 11 newbuild LNG/C vessels (the “Newbuild LNG/C Vessels”), of which five vessels are already on the water and the remaining six vessels are expected to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. In June 2024, we also ordered 10 state-of-the-art, high-specification gas carriers, including four unique handy multi gas carriers that can carry liquid CO2. These, along with the Newbuild LNG/C Vessels, collectively form the “Energy Transition Vessels”. This $3.9 billion investment, notable both in asset value and scope, demonstrates our commitment to becoming a leading provider of transportation for LNG and other clean fuels."



"We have already made significant progress on our refocus of the business with 12 latest generation LNG/C vessels currently on the water plus the disposal of seven legacy container vessels during the first half of 2024. Upon delivery of our remaining Energy Transition Vessels between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027, we expect to become the largest U.S.-listed LNG shipping company and will offer our industrial customers a full range of transportation solutions."



CPLP expects to complete the Conversion and the Name Change by August 26, 2024. Upon completion, its Common Shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) under the name “Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.” with the ticker symbol “CCEC”.



Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands limited partnership, is one of the world’s leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CPLP currently owns 20 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG carriers (LNG/Cs) and eight legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels. In addition, CPLP has agreed to acquire six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027.