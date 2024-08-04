2024 August 4 09:37

Vard wins contract for design and construction of an ECV for Norwegian firm

VARD says it has signed contract for the design and construction of one state-of-the-art Energy Construction Vessel (ECV) with Wind Energy Construction AS. The parties have also agreed on an option for one additional vessel which can be declared later this year.



Wind Energy Construction AS is a Norwegian company partly owned by the founders and owners of Norwind Offshore AS. This is the 6th vessel the owners of Norwind Offshore have contracted with VARD since October 2021. The five previous vessels were CSOVs.



The Energy Construction Vessel (ECV) will be of VARD 3 11 design, a design tailor-made for the offshore wind and subsea market, including inspection, maintenance and repair of pipes, and construction and installation of infrastructure above and below sealevel.



The design is made for the best possible station-keeping, manoeuvrability, and sea keeping and allows for flexible configuration depending on the specific operations the vessel will perform.



Built with motion-compensated gangway installed

This is the first construction vessel VARD will build with a motion-compensated gangway (walk-to-work) permanently installed. A walk-to-work Electric Controlled Motion Compensated (ECMC) gangway with integrated 3D compensated crane functionality will be installed. To expand capacities, especially towards the growing renewables market, a movement-compensated offshore crane of 150 tons is also being installed.