2024 August 3 15:51

Austal Australia delivers 7th ECCPB to Royal Australian Navy

Austal Limited (Austal) says that Austal Australia has delivered the seventh of ten Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB’s) under contract to the Royal Australian Navy.



The vessel, ADV Cape Solander, was officially accepted by the Commonwealth of Australia at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard.



Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said Cape Solander was the first of two Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats scheduled for delivery to the Royal Australian Navy in CY2024.



“The Austal Australia team are continuing to demonstrate outstanding capability, productivity and efficiency with the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat Project, that now comprises ten vessels for the Royal Australian Navy,” Mr Gregg said.



“Working closely with our valued supply chain partners and the project teams from the Department of Defence and Royal Australian Navy, the Austal Australia team is collaborating effectively to deliver sovereign capability for Australia.



“Our congratulations to the Royal Australian Navy on the delivery of their latest Evolved Cape and our thanks to the Austal team, Department of Defence and our industry partners for their continued dedication, commitment and efforts in delivering this latest, benchmark patrol boat.”



The SEA1445-1 Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat (ECCPB) project, initially constructing six 58-metre aluminium monohull patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy from May 2020, was extended by two vessels in April 2022 and a further two vessels in February 2024, bringing the total to ten vessels. ADV Cape Schanck, the 8th ECCPB, is scheduled for delivery in the second half of CY2024 and two further vessels remain under construction at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard.



The Evolved Capes feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to fight and win at sea. The patrol boats will be utilised for a wide variety of constabulary and naval missions and play a critical role in Australia’s national security, as a high-performing, reliable and effective maritime asset.



In-service support for the Cape, Evolved Cape and Guardian-class Patrol Boat fleets operated by the Australian Border Force, Royal Australian Navy and Pacific Island nations is provided by Austal Australia through dedicated service centres located in Henderson, Western Australia; Cairns, Queensland; and Darwin, Northern Territory.



Austal Australia is also contracted to deliver 24 steel Guardian-class Patrol Boats to the Commonwealth of Australia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) and has delivered 20 vessels since 2018.



This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by Paddy Gregg, Austal Limited’s Chief Executive Officer.