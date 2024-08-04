2024 August 4 10:42

Sanmar signs contract to build two powerful tugs for Directorate General of Coastal Safety

Sanmar says it has held a contract signing ceremony with the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety for the delivery of two powerful ASD tugboats to add to its fleet carrying out life-saving, search & rescue and salvage operations in Turkish waters.



The Turkiye-headquartered tug builder has previously delivered four (4) state-of the-art tugboats to the directorate’s fleet.



The ceremony was held at Sanmar’s purpose-built Altinova Shipyard in the heart of the Turkish maritime sector, where the two new tugs will be built.



Both Boğaçay class tugboats, based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400 SX MKII design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, ASD tugs will measure 24m, have a hefty 75 tonnes of bollard pull and meet stringent IMO Tier lll environmental standards. They will also come with Fi-Fi 1 fire-fighting capability.



Once delivered, the tugs will make a major contribution to ensuring the safety of maritime operations, including emergency response and assistance towage, around Turkiye through the provision of towing, escort, and fire-fighting services.



The ceremony was attended by Mustafa Bankaoğlu, General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Coastal Safety; Orhan Barda and Abdurrahman Köse, Deputy General Managers of Coastal Safety; Gökmen Kınık, Head of Support Services Department, Yılmaz Dursun, Tender Branch Manager and Hakan Kariparduç, Administrative Affairs Manager.



Sanmar executives at the event included Ali Gürün, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Cem Seven, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; Orhan Gürün, Honorary Chairman; İpek Gürün, Corporate Strategies Director, along with other Sanmar management.



Ali Gürün said: “The Directorate General of Coastal Safety carries out vital work around the coast of Turkiye and we are proud to be able to supply them with the powerful tools they need to do this.” Cem Seven added as follows: "The Directorate General of Coastal Safety is crucial for Turkey's maritime safety, accident prevention, and emergency response. Given Turkey's strategic location and extensive coastline, maritime trade and tourism have significant potential. Sanmar Shipyards enhances emergency response capabilities by building modern, high-performance tugboats for the Directorate. This collaboration strengthens both the maritime sector and our country's maritime safety."