2024 August 3 09:52

Unifeeder launched Egypt-Aegean feeder

Unifeeder has launched a new Egypt-Aegean feeder service connecting Port Said East, Thessaloniki, Izmit, Port Said East from 27 July 2024, Linerlytica reported.



The weekly service will turn in 14 days and deploys the 1,118 teu ATLANTIC EXPRESS and 990 teu BF PERCH.



Unifeeder, the largest feeder services in Northern Europe has been in the market since 1985 handling over 30.000 shipments annually. Unifeeder carries most types of cargo, such as hazardous chemicals, car tires, paper reels, pet food, etc. The Company operates its fleet of 26 vessels of 500-1,500 TEUs.