2024 August 3 11:26

Norfolk Southern to make strategic investments to grow capacity on a key rail line in Alabama

Norfolk Southern Corporation is investing to grow capacity on a key rail line in the state of Alabama, the 3B Corridor, which connects markets in northern and central Alabama to the Port of Mobile and destinations worldwide. The more-than $200 million investment positions the line to accommodate expected growth in several sectors as the Southeast progresses as an economic powerhouse for the US economy, American Journal of Transportation (AJOT) reported.



The 3B Corridor is strategically aligned with the Port of Mobile, which contributes $85 billion in annual economic value to Alabama. The corridor represents an important segment of Norfolk Southern's annual traffic, serving critical industries like agriculture, automotive, chemicals, forestry, and steel. The investments are expected to yield immediate returns when they begin to come online in 2025.



The project involves a mix of terminal and track-based infrastructure improvements, including capacity projects in central and southwest Alabama, customer-specific projects in north Alabama and locations north of Mobile, yard upgrades in Wilton and a series of grade crossing improvements throughout the region.



Already, Norfolk Southern is collaborating on a project to allow a high-volume met coal customer to take advantage of the expanded 3B Corridor. This new premium met coal production facility, set to be developed in 2025, will help power global production of metals products, especially for essential infrastructure projects, for decades to come.



Another customer, Packaging Corporation of America, recently expanded its paper mill located along the corridor, partnering with Norfolk Southern on the project to enhance efficiencies for both companies.