2024 August 2 14:23

Petrobras signs a contract to acquire undersea equipment for the Santos and Campos basins

Petrobras has signed the first contract to acquire undersea equipment to start implementing the Atapu 2 and Sépia 2 projects. The equipment will be installed in the Santos Basin's pre-salt layer and the Campos Basin Roncador field. The commercial agreement was closed with the SLB OneSubsea group, and the equipment will start being built in Brazilian factories in this year's third quarter.

The contract provides for the supply of up to 19 Wet Christmas Trees (ANM), five Electro-Hydraulic Distribution Units (UDEHs), six Pipeline End Manifolds (PLEM), and spare equipment. The services involve equipment technical assistance, installation, intervention, preservation, and maintenance.

The ANM, UDEH, and PLEM will be manufactured in Taubaté (SP) and Curitiba (PR), with the manufacturing process starting in the third quarter of 2024. The service demand will be located in Macaé (RJ) and Rio das Ostras (RJ) factories. The contract provides for the minimum local content of at least 55% to make the equipment and 40% for service demands, but SLB OneSubsea expects to reach 65% and create roughly 3,500 direct and indirect jobs for the duration of the contract.

Such subsea equipment is essential to offshore oil and gas production as it enables the control and safety of production operations. The Wet Christmas Tree (ANM) controls well production, the Hydraulic Distribution Unit (UDEH) supplies the necessary hydraulic fluid to operate the ANM, and the Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM) connects the production pipeline to other systems.



The P-84 (Atapu 2) and P-85 (Sépia 2) platforms are the FPSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading) type; they will be installed in water depths exceeding 2 thousand meters and have each the capacity for producing 225 thousand barrels of oil daily and processing 10 million cubic meters of gas daily.



Today, Atapu and Sépia rely on production from two platforms: P-70 in the Atapu Field and the Carioca FPSO in the Sépia Field. P-84 and P-85 will be the second units in their respective fields.

Petrobras has a 65.7% stake in the shared deposit of Atapu and 55,3% in the shared deposit of Sépia. Petrobras is the operator, and PPSA manages the sharing contract for both deposits.