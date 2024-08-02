  The version for the print
    FPSO Almirante Tamandaré leaves shipyard in China for Brazil

    The Almirante Tamandaré platform ship left the CMHI shipyard in China on Wednesday, July 31, bound for the Búzios field. The FPSO (floating production, storage, and offloading) platform will be the first high-capacity unit to be installed in the field, with the potential to produce up to 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and process 12 million cubic meters of gas per day, according to Petrobras's release.
     
    In March of this year, Petrobras reached an accumulated production of 1 billion barrels of oil in Búzios, with the sum of what was produced by five units operating in the field: the FPSOs P-74, P-75, P-76, P-77, and Almirante Barroso. The Búzios consortium, active in the field, comprises Petrobras (operator), Chinese partner companies CNOOC, CNODC, and PPSA, which manages the production sharing contracts.
     
    The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré has technologies for decarbonization, such as the closed flare, which, together with other equipment, reduces the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. There is also technology for using heat, which eliminates the need for additional energy for the unit and equipment for removing CO2 from the gas and then injecting it into the reservoir.
     

