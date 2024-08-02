2024 August 2 12:16

ABP and FibreMax announce Memorandum of Understanding to boost offshore wind sector in the Celtic Sea

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest port operator, and FibreMax, a world leader in Synthetic Tendon Solutions for the most demanding industrial and energy sector applications, have today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement aims to explore development opportunities at ABP’s Port of Swansea and the emerging opportunity of Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) sector in the region, according to the company's release.

FibreMax, renowned for their Innovative, patented parallel wound (PWT) technology, which can be designed both on strength and stiffness.

This unique technology cannot be compared to traditional ropes, will apply their decades of experience and innovation to provide a sector-leading mooring system solution for floating offshore wind turbines. With the Celtic Sea poised to become a major development site for green energy generation from floating offshore wind (FLOW) turbines, the region will be a strong source of demand for the offshore wind supply chain. ABP’s Port of Swansea offers significant potential for the development of supply chain facilities immediately adjacent to the FLOW activities in the Celtic Sea.

The partnership aims to explore the possibility of creating up to 90 new full-time jobs via a new bespoke dockside facility. It will enable the production of future offshore renewable components with a Just-in-Time (JiT) supply chain solution working with Welsh partners.



