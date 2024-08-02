2024 August 2 11:04

Methane slip being eliminated as LNG uptake accelerates

Significant progress is being made to eradicate methane slip as uptake of the LNG pathway accelerates, and this is worth underlining. With continued collaborative efforts across the value chain, methane slip will be eliminated for all engine technologies within the decade, according to SEA-LNG's release.

Today, 2-stroke diesel cycle engines account for approximately 75% of the LNG-fuelled vessel order book. These engines have effectively eliminated slip already. For low-pressure engine technologies where methane slip remains an issue, manufacturers have already cut the levels of slip from low-pressure 4-stroke engines by more than 85% over the past 25 years. Methane slip has been eradicated for the similar LNG dual-fuel engine technologies used in the heavy-duty vehicle sector. The science is clear, the technologies exist, and engineering will soon solve the problem.

Clarksons’ data shows that 109 LNG dual fuel vessels have been ordered in 2024 up to June. There are now more than 550 LNG-fuelled vessels in operation, a number expected to double by 2027.





