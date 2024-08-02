2024 August 2 10:38

International Chamber of Shipping launches new hydrogen demand report

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) – presents a new report, written by the Professor of Energy Economics at Biberach University of Applied Sciences, Germany, identifying hydrogen demand sectors, demand locations and the demand-pull timeline at the Malaysia Maritime Week event.

The report titled “Turning hydrogen demand into reality: Which sectors come first?” focuses on the potential of clean hydrogen to function as an energy carrier and feedstock to decarbonise multiple sectors, especially hard to abate sectors. The report identifies that to meet future hydrogen demand, the scale of renewable electricity demand for green hydrogen production is unprecedented and leads to once-in-a-generation opportunities and challenges.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping states:

“For global hydrogen demand to keep the net-zero by 2050 scenario within reach, demand for hydrogen-based fuel sources would need to scale five times from current levels to reach approximately 500 million tonnes from 2030 to 2050. One of the main takeaways in this report is the high variability in potential demand. Industry will dominate the hydrogen demand. Shipping however can play a key role as an enabler to the hydrogen economy.”

The report highlights three economies as the main markets to initially drive hydrogen demand – South Korea, Japan and the EU. Europe has a target of 20 million tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2030, with half of that volume to come from imported sources. To meet this expected demand of the EU, the fleet will need to increase by up to 300 vessels for the EU2030 target.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) hydrogen use is expected to remain static and within current industrial use cases into 2030.

However, to go beyond the current hydrogen demand by existing sectors, infrastructure, enabling regulation and power access barriers need to be addressed for new sectors to begin uptake of hydrogen the report finds.

Stefan Ulreich, Professor of Energy Economics at Biberach University of Applied Sciences states: “Key for the realisation of a future hydrogen economy is the infrastructure for production, but also transportation infrastructure. The maritime industry will play a key role by connecting the hydrogen surplus regions with the high consumption areas. However, this necessitates port infrastructure for loading/unloading and pipeline transport from the port to the consumers. A coordinated action would help most to deliver this.”

“What we are seeing is that the annual hydrogen demand would mean increasing the fleet to transport hydrogen by ship. To just meet a global increase if 30 million tonnes of hydrogen traded worldwide, we could need up to 411 new hydrogen vessels (for long distances) or up to 500 vessels if transported as ammonia.”