2024 August 2 10:23

OEG Renewables businesses successfully complete cable burial campaign for Nexans

OEG Renewables, a division of OEG Energy Group Limited, announced that two of the businesses within its cables service line, 23 Degrees Renewables and SEAJET Systems (“SEAJET”) have successfully delivered a turnkey cable burial campaign for Nexans, a leader in the design and manufacture of cable systems and services.



SEAJET utilised their innovative all-electric controlled flow excavation (E-CFE) technology called HYDROMOLE to execute the work scope, which included trenching and burial of shallow water export cables at an offshore wind farm site in the UK.

The advanced control system built into HYDROMOLE, allows performance to be monitored and optimised in real-time, ensuring reliability and maximising project uptime. Other major benefits include vastly reduced CO2 emissions, eliminating the risk of high-pressure, high-volume oil spills into the marine environment and reduced noise pollution.



The HYDROMOLE was deployed from an ultra-shallow draft multicast vessel for completion of the work scope. The compact deck space onboard the vessel allowed SEAJET to demonstrate the adaptability of the equipment spread, which was easily accommodated onto the vessel deck which had limited available space.

The project offered challenges with regards to the operational conditions; presenting tight weather windows to conduct work within, and aggressively fluctuating tidal ranges. The specialist SEAJET team, who are experts in working in these challenging shallow water conditions, successfully demonstrated that the HYDROMOLE system delivers up to 100% more power than any legacy hydraulic CFE systems currently on the market, even when presented with some of the most challenging conditions considered for this type of seabed intervention works.





