2024 August 1 18:00

China’s first 10,000 DWT methanol dual-fuel integrated electrically-propelled inland bulk carrier completes sea trial

On July 29, China’s first domestic 10,000 DWT methanol dual-fuel integrated electrically-propelled inland bulk carrier “Guoneng Changjiang 01” successfully completed the sea trials.

“Guoneng Changjiang 01” carrier is built by Hubei Hechuang Heavy Industry, and design by Changjiang Ship Design Institute. It is an important measure taken by Guoneng Ocean Shipping (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. to deepen the Yangtze River shipping layout, implement the “dual carbon” strategy, and facilitate the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. As a standard ship type for transportation in the Chuanjiang River and Three Gorges Reservoir areas, this carrier has a designed cargo capacity of 10,850t, is classified by CCS, and has obtained additional marks including intelligent ship (M, E, I), green ship-1, etc.

Its unique methanol dual-fuel integrated electric propulsion system represents the latest achievements in domestic ship engineering technology; its intelligent energy efficiency management meets the functional requirements including online intelligent monitoring of ship energy efficiency, speed optimization, optimal loading based on trim optimization; its intelligent cabin system can achieve status monitoring, fault diagnosis, health assessment, decision-making assistance, etc. for the power system.

The carrier has good adaptability to the special operating conditions of the Yangtze River in different seasons, different segments, and drastic changes in upstream and downstream power. Compared with mechanically-propelled ships of the same scale, it is expected to save fuel costs by 26% and reduce carbon emissions by 11%.