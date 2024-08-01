2024 August 1 17:12

Uniper expands green portfolio to include BioLNG

At the Gate terminal in Rotterdam, Uniper has become the first shipper to start using the BioLNG production capacity to convert biomethane into BioLNG, according to the company's release.



The BioLNG produced at the Gate terminal is certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) scheme. The underlying commodity is biogas produced in one of the EU member states, upgraded to biomethane to remove substances such as carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulphide and fed into the Dutch natural gas grid. At the Gate exit point, the LNG terminal takes over the biomethane and liquefies it using the terminal’s existing infrastructure. The capacity of the liquefier is about 100,000 tons per year and can be used by the existing shippers.

Düsseldorf-based Uniper is an international energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. The company and its roughly 7,000 employees make an important contribution to supply security in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Uniper’s operations encompass power generation in Europe, global energy trading, and a broad gas portfolio. Uniper procures gas—including liquefied natural gas (LNG)—and other energy sources on global markets. The company owns and operates gas storage facilities with a total capacity of more than 7 billion cubic meters.

Uniper intends to be completely carbon-neutral by 2040.