2024 August 1 16:26

Jebel ali port welcomes Cosco Shipping’s ‘Min Jiang Kou’

DP World has welcomed COSCO Shipping's state-of-the art vehicle carrier, the ‘Min Jiang Kou,’ to Jebel Ali Port for the very first time, according to the company's release.

The LNG dual-fuel vessel, one of the largest in the world with a capacity for 7,500 parking spaces, called on Jebel Ali Port on her maiden sailing from Shanghai, carrying 4,800 vehicles.

Alongside its sister ship, the ‘Liao He Kou,’ the vessel is part of COSCO's innovative new automobile fleet, designed with multiple advanced green technologies to reduce carbon emissions and conserve energy consumption.

Featuring 13 decks, including four rise-and-fall decks, the vessel can accommodate a variety of vehicles such as passenger cars, trucks, and self-propelled engineering machinery.

In 2023, DP World handled 616,000 car equivalent units (CEUs) at Jebel Ali Port, with more than 130,000 coming from China, making it the top trade partner for vehicles.

DP World also operates Dubai Auto Zone, the largest used car marketplace in the GCC, and has recently announced plans to develop the world’s largest car market in Dubai, spanning 20 million square feet.