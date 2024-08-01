2024 August 1 14:40

Amogy’s NH3 Kraken completes traditional maritime renaming ceremony

Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, hosted a traditional renaming ceremony for the NH3 Kraken, officially welcoming the vessel to water. The historic tugboat is set to complete its maiden voyage on a tributary of the Hudson River in late summer, according to the company's release.

Amogy CEO Seonghoon Woo led the traditional renaming ceremony, which included the symbolic purging of the boat’s former name – a maritime tradition believed to appease Poseidon, the God of the sea, ensuring the vessel’s safe passage and good fortune.

Originally built in 1957, the NH3 Kraken has passed through multiple owners and has been known by various names. Changing hands from the Virginian Railroad Company, to the Boston Fuel Transportation Company, to Breakwater Marine, the tugboat most recently supported ice-breaking operations for Feeney Shipyard before being sold to Amogy.

The NH3 Kraken will prove how ammonia can be safely used as a primary fuel, either in new builds or retrofitted vessels. The vessel is named for Amogy’s innovative ammonia “cracking” technology, which converts liquid ammonia (NH3) into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen, then funnels the hydrogen into a fuel cell, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions. Amogy is focusing this new clean technology on applications in hard-to-abate sectors such as maritime shipping and power generation.



Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as maritime, power generation, and heavy industry.