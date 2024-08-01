2024 August 1 14:00

Crowley accepts delivery of largest U.S.-flagged bunker barge

Crowley has accepted delivery of the LNG bunker barge Progress, the largest U.S. Jones Act-compliant vessel of its kind, after construction was completed at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, according to the company's release.

The Progress will expand access to cleaner energy for ship operators at the Port of Savannah, Georgia, upon final commissioning there this month. Shell NA LNG, LLC, (Shell) signed a long-term agreement with Crowley to operate the barge, providing another fueling location to ships using liquefied natural gas.

Designed by Crowley’s engineering services group, the 416-foot-long barge has a capacity of 12,000 m3 (3.17 million gallons) and features a transformative design, enabling efficient and dependable supply of LNG to fuel ships. Progress’ technologies include capability developed by Shell and Crowley’s engineering services group to flexibly deliver LNG to various types of LNG containment systems.





