2024 August 1 13:25

DP World powers Nhava Sheva Terminals with 11 mw green energy, cuts CO2 emissions by 50%

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, has successfully executed the open access sourcing of green power at its Nhava Sheva terminals, Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) and Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), starting from July 1, 2024. Electricity generated remotely is integrated into the state grid, supplying power to NSICT and NSIGT. The open access sourcing of green power initiative, with a cumulative capacity of 11 MW, is expected to replace approximately 75% of conventional energy needs at NSICT and 80% at NSIGT. This will lead to a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions.



Across its terminals in India, DP World is already converting its existing diesel-powered equipment fleet to electric. It has commissioned 4 Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs) and electrified 15 RTGs at International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) Cochin in Kerala. Added two electric Quay Cranes each at Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) in Gujarat and in ICTT, Cochin. Also, introduced three electric rail-mounted gantries for NSICT. The move towards 100% electrification of the existing fleet of RTGs will significantly help reduce the carbon footprint of cargo transiting through the terminals, giving customers a competitive edge on sustainability in their supply chain.





