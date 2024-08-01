  The version for the print
  • 2024 August 1 12:08

    Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Jul 29 - Aug 4 – MABUX

    The Bunker Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Over the 31st week, the the MABUX global bunker indices continued their downward trajectory. The 380 HSFO index fell by another 9.30 USD: from 540.35 USD/MT last week to 531.05 USD/MT, gradually nearing the 500 USD mark. The VLSFO index declined by 10.88 USD (630.92 USD/MT versus 641.80 USD/MT last week). The MGO index dropped by 13.61 USD (from 823.69 USD/MT last week to 810.08 USD/MT), approaching the 800 USD mark. At the time of writing, the global bunker indices showed signs of a moderate upward reversal.

    The MABUX Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - experienced a moderate decrease: minus $1.58 ($99.87 versus $101.45 last week), once again breaching the $100.00 mark (SS Breakeven). The weekly average also saw a slight decrease of $0.38. In Rotterdam, the SS Spread widened by $10.00 to $74.00 versus $64.00 last week, with the weekly average increasing by $0.33. In Singapore, the 380 HSFO/VLSFO spread rose by $4: from $107.00 last week to $111.00, remaining above the $100.00 mark. The weekly average in the port widened by $4.50. Currently, there is still no clear trend in the dynamics of the Global SS Spread and SS indices in ports. We do not anticipate significant changes in the SS Spread trends next week. More detailed information is available in the "Differentials" section of www.mabux.com.

    The latest development in LNG supply and European prices shows the vulnerability of Europe’s benchmark prices to supply outages. Meantime, as of July 15, Europe’s natural gas storage sites are already 82.5% full. At current supply and demand dynamics, the EU will easily manage to fill its storage sites well ahead of the winter heating season. Over the week 31, the European gas benchmark TTF rose slightly: plus 2,739 EUR/MWh (34,361 EUR/MWh vs. 31,622 EUR/MWh last week).

    The price of LNG as a bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) increased by another USD 13 over the week compared to the previous week, reaching USD 754/MT on July 29. At the same time, the price difference between LNG and conventional fuel on July 29 decreased to USD 46 in favor of LNG, compared to USD 75 the previous week. MGO LS was quoted at USD 800/MT on that day in the port of Sines. More detailed information is available in the LNG Bunkering section on www.mabux.com.

    In Week 31, the MDI index (the correlation ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) registered the following bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    • 380 HSFO segment: All four ports remained in the undercharge zone, with weekly averages down 4 bps in Rotterdam, 6 bps in Singapore and 10 bps in Houston, but up 7 bps in Fujairah.

    • VLSFO segment: All four ports remained undervalued, with weekly averages declining further by 6 bps in Rotterdam, 13 bps in Singapore, 7 bps in Fujairah, and 3 bps in Houston. The MDI indices in both Singapore and Fujairah approached the 100% correlation mark between the market price and the MABUX digital benchmark.

    • MGO LS segment: The MDI index in Houston showed the 100% correlation between the market price and the MABUX digital benchmark, decreasing by 5 bps. The other three ports were undervalued. The underpricing weekly averages decreased by 2 points in Singapore and Fujairah. The MDI index in Rotterdam remained unchanged. Meantime, the indices in Rotterdam and Singapore stayed close to the $100 mark.

    Over the week, the balance of overvalued/undervalued ports swung again towards undervaluation. We expect the underpricing trend for all types of bunker fuel to continue next week.

    For more details on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark, visit the “Digital Bunker Prices” section on www.mabux.com.

    Clarksons Research has released its latest Green Technology Tracker, revealing continued investment in alternative fuels during the first half of 2024. These investments represented about one-third of all newbuild orders and 41% of the total tonnage ordered. Orders were placed for vessels capable of using LNG (109 orders, with 51 excluding LNG carriers), methanol (49 orders), ammonia (15 orders), LPG (42 orders), and hydrogen (4 orders). Excluding LNG carriers, the proportion of LNG fuel-capable tonnage increased relative to methanol-capable tonnage compared to 2023 levels. However, the share of alternative fuel orders declined from the 2022 peak of 54% of tonnage ordered, due to a shift in the types of ships being ordered, particularly a decrease in containership orders in the first half of 2024. The current orderbook shows that approximately 50% of the tonnage is alternative fuel capable. Clarksons Research projects that by the end of the decade, over 20% of fleet capacity will be alternative fuel capable, up from 7% in 2024 and just 2% in 2017. Despite these advancements, investments in port infrastructure and the availability of 'green' fuels are lagging behind demand. Currently, 273 ports have LNG bunkering facilities, and 251 ports have shore power connections either available or planned. In stark contrast, only 29 ports have methanol bunkering available or planned.

    We expect that next week global bunker indices have the potential to resume their upward trend.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

 News for a day...
2024 August 1

18:00 China’s first 10,000 DWT methanol dual-fuel integrated electrically-propelled inland bulk carrier completes sea trial
17:31 Albania launches tender for construction of new Porto Romano port
17:12 Uniper expands green portfolio to include BioLNG
16:47 Mærsk reports an unaudited revenue of USD 12.8bn for Q2 2024
16:26 Jebel ali port welcomes Cosco Shipping’s ‘Min Jiang Kou’
15:53 India's Adani Ports reports 47% jump in Q1 profit on strong cargo volumes
15:24 Red Sea crisis hits volumes at port of Piraeus
14:40 Amogy’s NH3 Kraken completes traditional maritime renaming ceremony
14:00 Crowley accepts delivery of largest U.S.-flagged bunker barge
13:45 European coal imports eye multi-year lows in July – Kpler
13:25 DP World powers Nhava Sheva Terminals with 11 mw green energy, cuts CO2 emissions by 50%
12:48 ClassNK issues world's first approval in principle for bunkering boom for ammonia fuel
12:14 Wartsila to transfer its manufacturing site in Trieste, Italy to shipping company MSC
12:08 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Jul 29 - Aug 4 – MABUX
11:52 DEME and OQ join forces with bp for HYPORT Duqm project in Oman
11:23 GTT receives two orders from HD KSOE for the tank design of CMA CGM's 12 LNG-fuelled container ships
10:41 Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs €1.5 billion contract for two “FREMM EVO” frigates for the Italian Navy
10:10 New Times Shipbuilding invests $692 million to expand production
09:47 LNG bunker sales at the Port of Rotterdam up by 35.1% to 242,931 m3 in Q2 2024

2024 July 31

18:00 Adani mulls $2 bln Danang coastal port project
17:03 Turkey considers own emissions trading scheme
16:32 Oil spill clean-up underway on South Africa’s west coast after the weekend break-up of grounded Panama flagged cargo vessel
15:59 ABB modernizes MS Amera with DC technology and shore connection for improved safety and efficiency
14:46 US Court enforces $200m award against Government of Djibouti over illegal port seizure
13:44 World Shipping Council advances Green Balance Mechanism proposal with new submission to IMO
13:22 Forth Ports successfully trials new deep water berth with the arrival of the Carnival Legend cruise vessel in Leith
12:43 Global schedule reliability continues to stay within 50%-55% in June 2024
12:34 ADNOC’s offshore SARB field commences AI-enabled digital operations
11:59 Ship-to-ship bunkering boom for fuel ammonia obtains AiP from ClassNK
11:34 Hoa Phat provides containers for Hapag-Lloyd Shipping Line
10:50 Enterprise expands Houston Ship Channel Export facility
10:24 European Commission approves €998 million Dutch State aid scheme to support renewable hydrogen production
09:46 DFDS to leave space charter agreement on Dover-Calais

2024 July 30

18:00 EPPO investigates project for liquefied natural gas import terminal in Cyprus
17:32 European Commission launches Ship Financing Portal
17:16 Edison completes first LNG bunkering operation in the Adriatic Sea
16:57 LNG sales at the Port of Rotterdam up 12.9% in Q2 2024
16:47 PETRONAS, Enilive and Euglena reach final investment decision to construct a biorefinery in Malaysia
15:44 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Tarntank for its next wind-assisted chemical tanker
15:28 Wartsila signs a 16-year Lifecycle Agreement with Seapeak Maritime (Glasgow)
14:41 MOL introduces dynamic voyage optimization platform "Wayfinder"
14:13 Davie intends to create U.S. shipbuilding presence in alignment with ICE Pact
13:55 Flagship Founders and Studio 30 50 join forces to build the next generation of maritime-tech ventures
13:23 Green Marine UK’s hydrogen Crew Transfer Vessel retrofit initiative awarded AiP by RINA
12:59 Taihan cable launches South Korea's first offshore wind power cable laying vessel
11:42 Port Houston surpasses 2mln TEUs faster than ever
11:25 Chantiers selects TMC to equip world’s largest sailing ships
10:53 Konecranes establishes a network of partners to build a full range of port cranes in the United States
10:19 Fincantieri and Accenture join forces to lead digital innovation for ports and vessels

2024 July 29

18:00 Maersk to take on charter a fleet of LNG dual-fuel containerships
17:16 Good weather allows bunker deliveries to resume in Zhoushan
16:42 US Congress members urge Biden to issue EO to back shipping decarbonization
16:27 China's COSCO Shipping, Fortescue to build green fuel supply chain
15:49 Alphaliner names the Port of Colombo the world's most efficient port for the first quarter of 2024
15:16 HHLA adds new sustainable handling facilities in the Estonian port of Muuga
13:45 HD Hyundai Marine Solution wins $60 mn ship maintenance contract
13:31 Global coal demand is set to remain broadly flat through 2025 - IEA
12:53 TFG Marine signs agreement with Consort Bunkers for four newbuild methanol carriage bunker tankers
12:13 Austal secures contract to build wind-powered trimaran for Vela Transport
11:42 Technip Energies awarded a proprietary equipment contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical for the first complete implementation of the low-CO2 cracking furnace technology
11:29 European Commission approves €1.2 billion Spanish State aid scheme to support investments in the production of renewable hydrogen
10:56 Port of Oakland receives $3 million grant to tackle sea level rise
10:21 Liquefied gas cargo containment innovations from Jiangnan Shipyard receive ABS AIPs

2024 July 28

15:47 ICG maintained operations on MV Maersk Frankfurt amid extreme weather conditions
14:19 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Türkiye to Morocco and from Africa to Bengladesh
13:21 Crown LNG selects IKM for engineering design of Scottish floating LNG terminal
13:04 NWSA Terminal 5 gets refrigerated container upgrades
11:23 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI for shipping from Latin America to North America, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean
09:51 Hanwha Ocean operating loss narrows in Q2 on increased demand

2024 July 27

16:01 VPA successfully handles Newcastlemax vessel MV Huahine