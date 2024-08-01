2024 August 1 11:23

GTT receives two orders from HD KSOE for the tank design of CMA CGM's 12 LNG-fuelled container ships

GTT has received, in July 2024, two orders from its Korean partner HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks for 12 new LNG-fuelled container vessels on behalf of CMA CGM, a global leader in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, according to the company's release.

Under these new orders, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and HD Hyundai Samho (HSHI) will each build six container ships. Each ship will offer a capacity of 15,500 TEU and integrate LNG tanks with a total volume of 12,700 m³. These tanks will incorporate the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Deliveries are scheduled between the second quarter of 2027 and the second quarter of 2028.



Using LNG as fuel ensures compliance with regulations on emissions of nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides, CO2, and particulate matter, particularly the international MARPOL convention. For instance, GTT estimates that choosing LNG to power a large 15,000-container ship saves around 25,000 tonnes of CO2 per year compared with heavy fuel oil propulsion.



