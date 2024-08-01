2024 August 1 10:41

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs €1.5 billion contract for two “FREMM EVO” frigates for the Italian Navy

As part of the multi-year “FREMM” program aimed at the renewal of the Italian Navy's fleet through the construction of next-generation frigates, Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), has signed a contract worth approximately 1.5 billion euro with OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement) for the construction of two new FREMM frigates of the “EVOLUTION” version, known as “FREMM EVO”, according to Fincantieri's release.

The two new units will be at the cutting edge of naval military craft, in terms of technology and performance, capitalizing on the important technological developments already undertaken as part of recent programs under the Defence Act, as well as theMid Life Upgrade project for the Horizon-class destroyers.

The Italian Navy will be able to rely on two new FREMM frigates ensuring high operational performance, with state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge systems, as well as the latest anti-drone capabilities and the capacity for operational management of unmanned systemsacross three dimensions (above the surface, on the sea and below the surface).

All the Anti Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities and featuresof the FREMM ASW units currently in service will also be available in the new vessels. The two new units will be built at Fincantieri’s Integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, with the first “FREMM EVO” due to be delivered in 2029, while the second unit will be available in 2030.

The main modernizations and technological upgrades will concern the Ship Management System Cyber-resilient, the air-conditioning and electrical distribution system, and the implementation of specific solutions aimed at improving the ship’s green footprint for the Platform System. The Combat System will be upgraded with the modern Combat Management System SADOC 4 Cyber-resilient, radar sensors (specifically with fixed-face X-C dual-band radars) able to support defense against TBM threats, Electronic Warfare, Artillery and Missile Systems, theSonar Suite, Communication System and tactical data links, capable of ensuring the highest and most effective level of interoperability.

The “FREMM EVO” frigates will be fitted with highly dependable equipment, relying on robust maintenance plans to ensure their readiness for action, with high levels of operational availability.