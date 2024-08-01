  • Home
  • Maritime industry news - PortNews
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 August 1 10:41

    Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs €1.5 billion contract for two “FREMM EVO” frigates for the Italian Navy

    As part of the multi-year “FREMM” program aimed at the renewal of the Italian Navy's fleet through the construction of next-generation frigates, Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), has signed a contract worth approximately 1.5 billion euro with OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement) for the construction of two new FREMM frigates of the “EVOLUTION” version, known as “FREMM EVO”, according to Fincantieri's release.

    The two new units will be at the cutting edge of naval military craft, in terms of technology and performance, capitalizing on the important technological developments already undertaken as part of recent programs under the Defence Act, as well as theMid Life Upgrade project for the Horizon-class destroyers.

    The Italian Navy will be able to rely on two new FREMM frigates ensuring high operational performance, with state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge systems, as well as the latest anti-drone capabilities and the capacity for operational management of unmanned systemsacross three dimensions (above the surface, on the sea and below the surface).

    All the Anti Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities and featuresof the FREMM ASW units currently in service will also be available in the new vessels. The two new units will be built at Fincantieri’s Integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, with the first “FREMM EVO” due to be delivered in 2029, while the second unit will be available in 2030.

    The main modernizations and technological upgrades will concern the Ship Management System Cyber-resilient, the air-conditioning and electrical distribution system, and the implementation of specific solutions aimed at improving the ship’s green footprint for the Platform System. The Combat System will be upgraded with the modern Combat Management System SADOC 4 Cyber-resilient, radar sensors (specifically with fixed-face X-C dual-band radars) able to support defense against TBM threats, Electronic Warfare, Artillery and Missile Systems, theSonar Suite, Communication System and tactical data links, capable of ensuring the highest and most effective level of interoperability.

    The “FREMM EVO” frigates will be fitted with highly dependable equipment, relying on robust maintenance plans to ensure their readiness for action, with high levels of operational availability.

Другие новости по темам: Fincantieri, Navy  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 August 1

11:23 GTT receives two orders from HD KSOE for the tank design of CMA CGM's 12 LNG-fuelled container ships
10:41 Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs €1.5 billion contract for two “FREMM EVO” frigates for the Italian Navy
10:10 New Times Shipbuilding invests $692 million to expand production
09:47 LNG bunker sales at the Port of Rotterdam up by 35.1% to 242,931 m3 in Q2 2024

2024 July 31

18:00 Adani mulls $2 bln Danang coastal port project
17:03 Turkey considers own emissions trading scheme
16:32 Oil spill clean-up underway on South Africa’s west coast after the weekend break-up of grounded Panama flagged cargo vessel
15:59 ABB modernizes MS Amera with DC technology and shore connection for improved safety and efficiency
14:46 US Court enforces $200m award against Government of Djibouti over illegal port seizure
13:44 World Shipping Council advances Green Balance Mechanism proposal with new submission to IMO
13:22 Forth Ports successfully trials new deep water berth with the arrival of the Carnival Legend cruise vessel in Leith
12:43 Global schedule reliability continues to stay within 50%-55% in June 2024
12:34 ADNOC’s offshore SARB field commences AI-enabled digital operations
11:59 Ship-to-ship bunkering boom for fuel ammonia obtains AiP from ClassNK
11:34 Hoa Phat provides containers for Hapag-Lloyd Shipping Line
10:50 Enterprise expands Houston Ship Channel Export facility
10:24 European Commission approves €998 million Dutch State aid scheme to support renewable hydrogen production
09:46 DFDS to leave space charter agreement on Dover-Calais

2024 July 30

18:00 EPPO investigates project for liquefied natural gas import terminal in Cyprus
17:32 European Commission launches Ship Financing Portal
17:16 Edison completes first LNG bunkering operation in the Adriatic Sea
16:57 LNG sales at the Port of Rotterdam up 12.9% in Q2 2024
16:47 PETRONAS, Enilive and Euglena reach final investment decision to construct a biorefinery in Malaysia
15:44 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Tarntank for its next wind-assisted chemical tanker
15:28 Wartsila signs a 16-year Lifecycle Agreement with Seapeak Maritime (Glasgow)
14:41 MOL introduces dynamic voyage optimization platform "Wayfinder"
14:13 Davie intends to create U.S. shipbuilding presence in alignment with ICE Pact
13:55 Flagship Founders and Studio 30 50 join forces to build the next generation of maritime-tech ventures
13:23 Green Marine UK’s hydrogen Crew Transfer Vessel retrofit initiative awarded AiP by RINA
12:59 Taihan cable launches South Korea's first offshore wind power cable laying vessel
11:42 Port Houston surpasses 2mln TEUs faster than ever
11:25 Chantiers selects TMC to equip world’s largest sailing ships
10:53 Konecranes establishes a network of partners to build a full range of port cranes in the United States
10:19 Fincantieri and Accenture join forces to lead digital innovation for ports and vessels

2024 July 29

18:00 Maersk to take on charter a fleet of LNG dual-fuel containerships
17:16 Good weather allows bunker deliveries to resume in Zhoushan
16:42 US Congress members urge Biden to issue EO to back shipping decarbonization
16:27 China's COSCO Shipping, Fortescue to build green fuel supply chain
15:49 Alphaliner names the Port of Colombo the world's most efficient port for the first quarter of 2024
15:16 HHLA adds new sustainable handling facilities in the Estonian port of Muuga
13:45 HD Hyundai Marine Solution wins $60 mn ship maintenance contract
13:31 Global coal demand is set to remain broadly flat through 2025 - IEA
12:53 TFG Marine signs agreement with Consort Bunkers for four newbuild methanol carriage bunker tankers
12:13 Austal secures contract to build wind-powered trimaran for Vela Transport
11:42 Technip Energies awarded a proprietary equipment contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical for the first complete implementation of the low-CO2 cracking furnace technology
11:29 European Commission approves €1.2 billion Spanish State aid scheme to support investments in the production of renewable hydrogen
10:56 Port of Oakland receives $3 million grant to tackle sea level rise
10:21 Liquefied gas cargo containment innovations from Jiangnan Shipyard receive ABS AIPs

2024 July 28

15:47 ICG maintained operations on MV Maersk Frankfurt amid extreme weather conditions
14:19 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Türkiye to Morocco and from Africa to Bengladesh
13:21 Crown LNG selects IKM for engineering design of Scottish floating LNG terminal
13:04 NWSA Terminal 5 gets refrigerated container upgrades
11:23 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI for shipping from Latin America to North America, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean
09:51 Hanwha Ocean operating loss narrows in Q2 on increased demand

2024 July 27

16:01 VPA successfully handles Newcastlemax vessel MV Huahine
14:09 Eight South Korean shipyards to face strike demonstrations
12:14 IMMSI Group, Leonardo sign contract with the Italian Directorate of Naval Armaments for the procurment of new generation minehunters for the Italian Navy
10:37 AfDB offers Morocco $260 million in loans for port project, governance

2024 July 26

18:00 LiqTech and Danbee Marine enter agreement for marine scrubber water treatment solutions for the South Korean market
17:23 Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 7.280dwt vessel ‘Vertom Lisa’ for Vertom Group
16:57 MSC reaffirms pledges to avoid Arctic shipping route
16:23 Taiwanese ports resume bunkering after Typhoon Gaemi-induced suspension
15:41 Chinese ports container volume rises 8.5 % in the first half of a year 2024
15:17 Hanwha Ocean picked as preferred bidder for S. Korean Navy's logistics support ship
14:55 Vietnam's port system able to handle world's largest ships
14:36 Castor Maritime announces the acquisition of its first Ultramax vessel
14:12 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, July 22-28 – MABUX
13:30 Total Energies orders LNG bunkering vessels at Hudong Zhonghua
12:52 Philippines rushes to contain oil spill from sunken tanker
12:47 Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue