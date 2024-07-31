2024 July 31 15:59

ABB modernizes MS Amera with DC technology and shore connection for improved safety and efficiency

Germany-based cruise operator Phoenix Reisen has modernized its 205-meter, 835-passenger capacity ship MS Amera. The vessel is now equipped with ABB’s Onboard DC Grid power system platform and shore connection for improved efficiency and safety, as well as lower emissions. Following successful commissioning and sea trials, Amera has become the first cruise ship retrofitted with Onboard DC Grid, according to ABB's release.

The turnkey project involved the replacement of the vessel’s AC system with modern DC technology. As a DC-based power distribution system, Onboard DC Grid allows the simple and cost-effective integration of energy sources and loads in a compact, lightweight and functional setup.

The key benefits include safer and more efficient vessel operations thanks to the system’s high fault tolerance. In addition, the vessel is future-proofed as it can be equipped to allow efficient integration of new, low-carbon energy sources such as batteries and fuel cells. This will also support operations in emission control areas such as the Norwegian fjords.

The vessel is now equipped with ABB’s Onboard DC Grid power system platform and shore connection for improved efficiency and safety, as well as lower emissions. Following successful commissioning and sea trials, Amera has become the first cruise ship retrofitted with Onboard DC Grid.



ABB’s shore connection system will help Amera reduce emissions during port calls. Typically, shore connection can help to reduce daily emissions of cruise ships by 35 percent when they are docked eight hours per day. Meanwhile, the onboard power setup will be managed by ABB’s integrated PEMS power and energy management system, which will ensure optimal use of the vessel’s power resources.



ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated.